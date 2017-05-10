*Disrespect doesn’t look any clearer than this. About a hundred or more teens, the majority of whom appear to be Black, attended a pool party in Florida.

It’s not too difficult to assume that the music was most likely loud; nor is it unlikely that a neighbor would come over to ask if it can be turned down.

That’s being nice because in my day, the cops would just show up at the door.

Enter Nancy James, a 68-year-old white woman who walks with a limp. She is somewhat associated with the property and is said to have come over not to end the party, but to ask if the DJ could turn the music down.

Things didn’t go well, and there’s a video to prove it.

The video shows James speaking with some of the teens. You can see her motioning with her arms for something, presumably the music, to be lowered. People say that she was polite and even warned the teens that the cops were coming.

You can also hear something else. People chanting “throw her in!” on the sidelines. Then you see a guy in a red shirt come and pick James up from below the waist — presumably to fling her into the nearby pool. But he falls down on the cement, taking her with him.

The fall looks frightening enough considering her age. But dude quickly gets up and drags her to the pool, then throws her in.

The video was shown to a young neighbor who actually knew James and she was mortified.

Neighbors says James had recently had hip surgery; and has survived several strokes.

Head over to EURThisNthat to see it.