*Natalie Cole was a music legend. The daughter of crooner Nat ‘King’ Cole became a huge success, winning nine Grammys on her rise to the top, but she had a serious drug problem.

Natalie’s struggle with drug addiction threatened her career and life at every turn and while she appeared to have turned her life around, Dr. Michael Hunter discovers that her dark past caught up with her and set off an extraordinary chain reaction of medical conditions.

Through all her health battles, Natalie bravely continued to perform all over the world and had an extensive tour lined up just before she died in 2015. What did Natalie actually die from? Forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter has the answer.

“Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Natalie Cole” airs Saturday, May 27 at 8pm ET/PT, only on REELZ. But you don’t have to wait until then to see some of the action. WATCH our EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK above.

READ RELATED STORY: NATALIE COLE WROTE ABOUT HER PROSTITUTION DAYS IN MEMOIR

*In other news about Natalie Cole‘s life, the singer wrote about her life as a prostitute and the trials and tribulations she endured in her highly regarded memoir, “Angel on My Shoulder.”

With the collaborative help of Digby Diehl, Cole opened up about how after battling withdrawal from heroin, during a high point of her career, she attempted to turn her life around. But when she relocated to New York, she met a pimp who only complicated things further.

His name was Ronnie, and as Cole writes:

“Withdrawal from heroin—there’s nothin’ like it. You throw up, you sleep, you sweat. You’re delirious, you’re cold, and some folks even start hallucinating. If you get through it without killing yourself or somebody else, it’s no small miracle,” she wrote. “Soon afterwards, I moved to New York and met a guy named Ronnie who was a pimp and wanted to “help me supplement my income.” I was hired as the come-on girl who would pique the attention of potential Johns. Once I’d made contact and Ronnie had concluded the financial transaction, the real business would happen under the bridge—without me.”

Read the rest of this EURweb story HERE.