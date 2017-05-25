WARNING: The Clip Below of Kent King and Eddie Griffin is NSFW! Otherwise, enjoy. 🙂

*Gravitas Ventures is releasing “All About the Money” in select theaters and on demand, June 2. The comedy is directed by Blake Freeman (Noobz) who also co-stars with Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm & Eddie”), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Jon Gries (“The Bridge”) and Danny Trejo (Machete).

Two “down on their luck” buddies (Griffin, Van Dien) are convinced by a third (Freeman) to take a vacation to Columbia.

Only after landing in the third world country do they realize that they are there to attempt to capture the United States’ most wanted criminal, a notorious, commanding drug lord with an equally evil henchman (Trejo).

With no military training, the friends seek out an expert (Gries) for a tutorial in bounty hunting and ensue on an insane, action-packed adventure as they try to track down the criminal to claim the $25 million bounty on his head.

Freeman also collaborated on the script for All About the Money alongside Danny West, Lester Korman and Jamie Starr. Van Dien produced alongside Shane Duffy, Kaity Nielson, Tomothy C. O’Mara, Ethan Peskowtiz and Missy Valdez. Executive Producers are Michael Fancher, Aja Bradley, Rob Bradley, Dan Fugardi, Russell Hadaya, Jeffrey Thomas Martin and Scott Sherrill.

“All About the Money” will be available everywhere on demand and in the following theaters on opening day, June 2:

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of the film in the above clip with Eddie Griffin and newcomer Kent King as he (Griffin) deals with some of the more harsh realities of his pending divorce…… And yes, Miss Kent King is a she and she’s definitely easy on the eyes. 🙂 However, we must warn you that the scene is definitely NOT safe for work … if you get our drift.

Here is a link to the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43hJXQplSgc.

Los Angeles – Laemmle NoHo

Chicago – AMC Woodridge

Philadelphia – AMC Ritz Center

Atlanta – AMC Southlake

Dallas – AMC Stonebriar

Phoenix – AMC Arizona Center

Denver – AMC Westminster

Tampa – AMC Veterans

Houston – AMC Studio 30

Orlando – AMC Universal Cineplex

The film is already available for preorder on iTunes: http://apple.co/2rk43g8.