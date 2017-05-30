*VH1 is hoping to hook viewers on its new scripted series “Daytime Divas” before its official June 5, 9 p.m. premiere.

The network has made available the first eight minutes of episode 1 for your sneak peek pleasure.

Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty, Fiona Gubelmann and McKinley Freeman star in the series inspired by the book “Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction” by Star Jones.

The synopsis reads: “Every weekday at noon, Maxine (Vanessa Williams), Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty)—hosts of “The Lunch Hour,” the long-running women’s talk show—gather around the table to discuss life, love, politics, and juicy gossip. But behind the scenes, it’s even juicier — a backstage world filled with power struggles, diva fits, and steamy affairs.”

Star Jones, who used her stint as co-host on “The View” for literary inspiration, will play herself in the series, as will current “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines in guest roles.

Other previously announced guest stars include Kristen Johnston, Norm Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Eve, Kelly Osbourne, Tasha Smith, La La Anthony, Rob Estes, Scott Evans, Debby Ryan, Janet Mock, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Richard T. Jones, Tammy Blanchard and Ness Bautista.

Star and Nina (Camille Guaty) cross paths in a gifting suite and Nina quickly learns who’s boss. Tamera Mowry-Housley will play a friend of Mo’s (Tichina Arnold) who gives her some career advice. Richard T. Jones will play Ben Branson, a sexy charismatic real estate mogul who is set up on a blind date with Maxine (Vanessa Williams). Tammy Blanchard will play Sheree Ainsley, Kibby’s (Chloe Bridges) scheming mother. Sheree put Kibby into show business when Kibby was very young, and has dined off Kibby’s paychecks and celebrity ever since.

Ness Bautista will play Andrew Weller, Nina’s husband and a rising politician who is about to begin a campaign for Congress. While Andrew appears smart and grounded, those aren’t the only traits that got him to the top.

Watch the first eight minutes of episode 1 below: