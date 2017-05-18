*The CW released its first trailer for “Black Lightning,” following their upfront presentation in New York on Thursday.

The DC Comics adaptation stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pearce, who previously fought crime as the vigilante Black Lightning, but has since retired. Ten years later, he is drawn back into battle when crime and corruption plague his city once more.

Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain play his daughters. Christine Adams also stars.

Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Watch the trailer below.