*We don’t wanna pre-judge, but based on the trailer above, this is not one we can get excited about. We’re referring to Lifetime‘s latest biopic, “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.”

Yep, the same network that gave us the Aaliyah, Britney Spears and Whitney Houston made for TV flicks is now coming with the Michael Jackson story. It stars MJ imposter Navi.

FILM SUMMARY: Told through the eyes of the King of Pop’s trusted bodyguards, Bill Whitfield (Chad Coleman) and Javon Beard (Sam Adegoke), “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” will reveal firsthand the devotion Michael (Navi) had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life. Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Robert Teitel executive produce with Dianne Houston directing from a script by Elizabeth Hunter.

We’ve got something else for you to check out. 20th Century Fox has released the FINAL trailer for “War for the Planet of the Apes” the culminating chapter of the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. All of human history has led to this moment!

SYNOPSIS: In “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” hits theaters everywhere July 14, 2017