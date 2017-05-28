

*We’ve got two new upcoming flicks to tell you about. We’ll inform you about “Wonder,” starring Julia Roberts, but first, let’s talk about “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

As you can see in the trailer above, the world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson].

The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood.

Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.

OK, now let’s fill you in on “Wonder.” Like we said up top, it stars Julia Roberts. Also in starring roles are Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay

Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.

As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Walden Media and Participant Media, a Mandeville Films / Lionsgate production.

“Wonder” is in Theaters November 17, 2017