*I must admit, as a self-proclaimed deep thinker, I often wonder is there anything at all woke white people can do to help heal all the damage of their forefathers.

Anything that may would be appreciated, at least, and not labeled “suspect.” As someone who has traveled, broke bread with people of just about every culture and religion, and hold dear friends of the same, my heart goes out to the many who continue to carry burdens placed on them, in spite of their beliefs against it.

I have this tendency to personalize everything. Its my own strategy when I am attempting to understand something, or empathize with something; whether I am in agreement with it or not because dang, if I only paid attention to things I agree with, I’d still be as shallow as I was in my youth.

But I do find myself getting frustrated when I suffer because of someone else’s crap; say, now no one is able to have access to something because one fool f**ked it up for us all!

You may have seen the video below already, but I swear, some things bear repeating — if for no other reason than to serve as a reminder that not all white folk are ignorant, racist and prejudiced.

In this 2012 YouTube video, viewed 55K times, one woke person of the Caucasian persuasion decides to voice his frustration on the topic saying, “America will suffer because of what we did to Black people…and so much more.”

