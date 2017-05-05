*You already finished your spring cleaning, and you’re ready to tackle your next project. As you look around your house to see what needs to be upgraded, consider these DIY projects that you can complete in a weekend:

Replace Your Shower Heads

This is an easy DIY project to kick off your weekend. You don’t need a lot of fancy tools, and it doesn’t take a lot of time.

Start by choosing your new shower head. Do a little bit of research on low-flow varieties to save water (and money on your water bill), shower heads with filters to help with chemical exposure or luxurious options to make every morning feel like you’re being pampered in a spa. Apartment Therapy recommends the Delta Single-Function Shower Head with H2Okinetic Technology for its performance and water-saving abilities.

Use an adjustable wrench to remove your old shower head. It should only take a few counterclockwise turns to loosen it up (don’t put too much pressure on the plumbing). Then, you should be able to unscrew it with your hands.

Remove any residue or buildup from the pipe to keep it nice and clean.

Wrap the threads of the pipe with Teflon tape.

Follow the directions that come with your new shower head, but most likely you can screw it in with your hands. Be careful not to over tighten.

Check for leaks and adjust as needed.

Let Your Kitchen Backsplash Pop

You’ve almost given up on making your kitchen backsplash look like it fits in this century. It seems too expensive or complicated to fix without ripping out all of your cabinets and countertops. But there is any easy DIY solution: backsplash panels.

Most hardware stores sell panels you can install yourself to cover or replace your old backsplash. They come in different materials, colors and patterns, so you can match the overall look of your kitchen. Dimples and Tangles did a DIY project with plastic backsplash panels that look like tin to cover up outdated tile. You can put these panels on with double sided tape, and then cut them off with scissors if you ever change your mind.

Make Your Home Safer

As you’re going through your DIY projects, why not make your home a little smarter and safer? Spend one weekend installing a home security system that has multiple indoor and outdoor cameras, so you can monitor your home. Most security cameras now let you monitor your home from an app, which lets you keep an eye on everything when you’re out of town, at work or when your kids are home alone.

Lorex is a home security camera system company that makes their cameras easy to install:

Start by choosing where to place your cameras. They should be somewhere high, under shelter and pointing away from light and obstructions.

Know which kind of system you have, such as MPX analog, PoE or wireless.

Determine if you need an extension.

Follow the instructions or call technical support for help.

Spring is a great time to complete DIY projects. The weather is perfect, the sun is shining and you have the motivation to get things done. Don’t make DIY harder than it has to be, and follow simple instructions to make your house look new and fresh.