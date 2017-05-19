“Everything, Everything,” is everything one wants in an entertaining, uplifting movie. And it is NOT the usual, sad, sappy, depressing teenage angst story about pending death that I expected.

Based on the best selling young adult novel by Nicola Yoon, and directed by Stella Meghie, it stars Amandla Stenberg—whom we all loved as Rue in “Hunger Games”—and Nick Robinson (Jurassic World).

Eighteen-year-old Maddy (Stenberg) has a deadly immune deficiency disease and has spent her entire life in a sealed environment within her home. Her widowed mother (Anika Noni Rose) is a doctor and makes sure Maddy adheres to the strict regiment she set in place.

Just like Maddy’s space, the vibrant colors invite audiences into an ethereal area that brings the outdoors in. All is well—no pun intended—until next-door neighbor Olly (Robinson) takes an interest in Maddy and she in him. As expected, the two fall in love but the unexpected twist and flipping of the script only adds to the well-written drama with fine performances.

The American Black Film Festival hosted the Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures screening in New York and encouraged moviegoers to join them in Miami Beach, June 14-18 for their upcoming festival. Go to ABFF.COM for more info.

‘Alien: Covenant’

The most fascinating part of the 1979 film ‘Alien’ is the frightening alien that we are told is indestructible and can hide in the most unlikely places, including unsuspecting crewmembers. Well, the alien is back in director Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” and is the best attraction in “Covenant.”

The sterling cast of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, and Jussie Smollett makeup the team of the colony ship bound for a remote planet that spell doom for them and misfortune for those who return to the ship. Unfortunately, the wait then is to endure more carnage known to come.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’

In “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” the new installment of the book series, the Heffley family takes a road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party. However, things go awry when Greg (Jason Drucker) schemes to sneak away to attend a video gaming convention on the way.

The movie has some funny moments but it takes a long haul getting to them and the attempt at bathroom humor, Greg urinating in bottles in the car and the poop references only take away from the intent of family fun.

Directed by David Bowers, the film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Charlie Wright, and Owen Asztalos.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStripTM Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstrip