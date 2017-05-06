“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues to be the spaced out, cinematic reel that captures the essence of movie going.

Crowds are eager to fill the seats of multiplexes and get their dose of intoxicating fun and fanfare. But make sure you bring your tissues this time because the family that fights together also has some emotional moments together.

Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios‘ “Guardians” traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos and expand their universe. While doing so, the baby daddy of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is revealed.

Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to the heroes’ aid in their fight against evil. The sibling rivalry between Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) is also dealt with. And let there be no mistake, the biggest addition to the mix is Kurt Russell.

Directed by James Gunn, “Guardians” also star Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, and Sylvester Stallone.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: ANDREW CALDWELL SAYS KORDELL STEWART HAS HIJACKED HIS BANK ACCOUNT

MORE about the film via Wikipedia:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is a 2017 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the sequel to 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the fifteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Guardians travel throughout the cosmos as they help Peter Quill learn more about his true parentage.

The film was officially announced at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International before the theatrical release of the first film, along with Gunn’s return from the first film, with the title of the sequel revealed a year later in June 2015. The film began principal photography in February 2016 at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County, Georgia, with many crew changes from the first film due to other commitments. Filming concluded in June 2016. Gunn chose to set the sequel shortly after the first film to explore the characters’ new roles as the Guardians, and to follow the storyline of Quill’s father established throughout the first film—Russell was confirmed in that role in July 2016, portraying Ego, a departure from Quill’s comic father.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premiered in Tokyo on April 10, 2017 and was released in the United States on May 5, 2017, in 3D and IMAX 3D. It was praised for its humor, soundtrack and cast, and has grossed over $223 million worldwide. A sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is being developed with James Gunn returning to write and direct the film.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStripTM Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm