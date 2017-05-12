*There were very few expectations going in for “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” since the last film about “Excalibur” was so disappointing. Yet, it turned out to be awesome.

The “King Arthur” before “…Legend of the Sword,” labeled “A demystified take on the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table,” missed the whole point.

“King Arthur” is supposed to be about magic and mystery—Excalibur, duh, is a magical sword—and to think one can make a movie not seeped in the fantasy is unheard of. “…Legend of the Sword” pulled out all the stops and had all the bells and whistles—monsters, magic, and mayhem.

The opening scene of “King Arthur” alone left no doubt in anyone’s mind it was going to be an exhilarating and awesome ride powered by plot, great performances, and witty writing.

“…Legend of the Sword” is a take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s (Charlie Hunnam) journey from the streets to the throne.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, “Arthur” also stars Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana, and Astrid Bergès-Frisbey.

‘Snatched’

Ironically, Guy Ritchie’s 2000 gangster film starring Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, and Bernicio Del Toro is called “Snatch.” Jonathan Levine’s “Snatched,” opening this weekend starring Amy Schumer (Emily) and Goldie Hawn (Linda) centers around the two being taken while on vacation in Ecuador.

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation—and for good reasons—Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to go with her. Their vacation goes awry when they are kidnapped for ransom.

After seeing the trailers—irrespective of the one with Schumer washing her private parts in a restroom—I had really high expectations. unlikable characters and few jokes in a comedy is a bad recipe a movie. The self-deprecating chubby female is no longer funny, nor the bathroom humor and fart jokes.

“Snatched” also stars Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack.

