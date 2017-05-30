*Wendy Williams broke down in tears this morning recalling a fan that was supposed to be in her audience on Monday and Tuesday, but was tragically killed during the terrorist bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester.

“One of the things you might have noticed today is there’s an empty chair, it’s there for a reason,” said Williams, choking up and struggling to continue. “You remember the Manchester Bombing from last week. There were 22 people killed, one of those people was a 29-year-old ‘Wendy’ watcher by the name of Martyn Hett.”

Wendy continued, “He saved for 2 years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on his social media and he was really popular on Twitter and he had his own pop culture website and he’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, with passion, courage and laughter.”

“I spoke to his best girlfriend over in London and told her that I was doing this and she was floored. So Martyn, in honor of you, we’re keeping that chair open,” she said.

Watch the emotional moment below:

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday by Hett’s mother, Figen Murray. “I know I’ve lost a son to this horrible event but they were his friends before and I’ve gained more sons now,” she told the gatherers.

She also referenced the #BeMoreMartyn hashtag which has popped up on social media as a way to pay tribute to her son.

“I don’t know how that came about and who started it but I’m going to have it tattooed somewhere on my body,” said Murray. “I think he’s taught us all a lesson how to live life more fully.”