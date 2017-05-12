*“Underground” ended its second season on Wednesday night with a dramatic cliffhanger surrounding the freedom of a lead character. Ironically, the show itself is also in a cliffhanger situation with the network.

According to several reports, WGN America may opt not to renew the hit series for a third season, and it has nothing to do with ratings.

WGN America’s parent company, Tribune Media, was purchased by the Sinclair Broadcast Group for $3.9 billion. Unfortunately, according to HipHollywood, Sinclair’s CEO Chris Ripley has said in a recent interview: “The ratings WGN America [delivers] doesn’t justify the type of spending they do on the original programming side. The channel could be run much more profitably on a fraction of what they spend on programming.”

Days after that comment, WGN America cancelled “Outsiders,” it’s top rated show. Second in ratings for the network is “Underground,” leading prognosticators to assume it could be next on the chopping block.

The bright side, however, is that the show’s producers, Sony Pictures Television, are already preparing to shop the project to other networks should WGN pull the trigger.

Actress Aisha Hinds, who slays as Harriet Tubman on “Underground,” believes the show will be back for a third season, either on WGN or elsewhere. Watch below: