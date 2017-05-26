*White House correspondent and American Urban Radio Networks Washington bureau chief April Ryan defended her noble profession in the age of Trump during a visit to Thursday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Following clips of Ryan sparring with press secretary Sean Spicer and President Trump himself, the veteran sat down to remind a certain segment of the population that the cardinal responsibility of the White House press corp is to “get accurate information, facts, for the American public.”

She went on to call the Trump administration’s communications team “manic” when compared to the previous four presidents she has covered from the press room. She said Trump’s team is “coming at things without the history of what has been done prior on some issues. At other times, they just come at it the way they want to come at it and we’re like trying to put the pieces together.”

Asked about Trump’s assertion that the press is “the enemy of the people,” Ryan said she and her colleagues don’t pay it any mind.

“They’re warring on us. …We’re not warring on them. We are trying to seek the truth,” she said. “There’s so much on the table. The stakes are so high. What does it look like for the press to be fighting against the President of the United States? Again, the American public loses out.”

Ryan also said she had sympathy for Spicer, even though he famously tried to call her out for daring to shake her head at his spin (and she wasn’t even shaking her head).

“Even though he did what he did to me, he didn’t get a chance to see the Pope,” April said, referring to Spicer, a devout Catholic, being left out of the White House inner circle that got to see the pontiff earlier this week.

Watch Ryan’s entire interview below: