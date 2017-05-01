*A white gunman killed one black woman and injured seven other people of color after opening fire at a pool party in San Diego attended by predominantly black and Latino patrons, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, was shot and killed by police who rushed to the apartment building in the University City area after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

“He had his beer in one hand and his gun in the other,” a witness told CBS affiliate KFMB-TV. “There were two victims lying on the ground, one trying to crawl toward the other one to help.”

Watch video taken by tenants below:

Shocking video shows moments during a mass shooting at a University City apartment complex.

Video Courtesy of: 2IKKY (Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/H43MwLnH0F — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 1, 2017

Selis and at least one of the partygoers lived at the apartment complex, but it’s unclear what motivated the shooting. Police were still interviewing witnesses, including the responding officers, according to San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

More details below, via LA Times:

Authorities received several calls just after 6 p.m. about the shooting at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments, an upscale complex in the 9000 block of Judicial Drive.

The reports were grim: A white man wearing brown shorts was armed with a gun and shooting at what two witnesses described as approximately 30 people around the pool, most of them African American.

A police helicopter reached the area first and, from above, authorities could see a shooter near the pool who appeared to be reloading his weapon, Zimmerman said.

Live image from the pool area shows chairs in the pool in what was a chaotic scene of a mass shooting in #SanDiego #LaJolla San Diego pic.twitter.com/XqMmcKsjSK — William (@willziz) May 1, 2017

Three police officers arrived and went to the pool area. There, the gunman pointed what authorities described as a large caliber handgun at police, and all three officers opened fire. The gunman, identified as Peter Selis, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven people, all adults, were hit by gunfire: four black women, two black men and a Latino man. A woman later died at the hospital. Her name was not released. A man broke his arm while fleeing the shooting, Zimmerman said.

Police were unsure if Selis knew any of the victims.

Gunman was sitting down drinking a beer before he opened fire in the pool area. #SanDiego #LaJolla San Diego pic.twitter.com/GZOA5LZsAH — William (@willziz) May 1, 2017

Records show Selis filed for bankruptcy in 2015. He listed his occupation as car mechanic for a San Diego Ford dealership and said he had two children and a stepson, according to a petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Southern District of California.