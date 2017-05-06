*The Trump Administration is backtracking on their plan to discontinue Michelle Obama’s education initiative.

The “Let Girls Learn” program is a signature girls education initiative promoted by the former first lady. The Obama’s started it in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries.

According to an internal document obtained by CNN, the program was set to cease operation immediately. But hours after the network broke the story, the Fourth Reich occupying the White House appeared to backtrack by saying that it had not been changed.

“There have been no changes to the program,” said Kelly Love, a White House spokeswoman.

CNN first broke the story after an internal memo was leaked.

“Moving forward, we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program,” read an email sent to Peace Corps employees by the agency’s acting director Sheila Crowley.

” ‘Let Girls Learn’ provided a platform to showcase Peace Corps’ strength in community development, shining a bright light on the work of our Volunteers all over the world,” Crowley wrote. “We are so proud of what ‘Let Girls Learn’ accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success.”

The “Let Girls Learn” program operated under the umbrella of the Peace Corps and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID confirmed that “the administration supports policies and programs to empower adolescent girls, including efforts to educate them through the completion of secondary school.”

The Peace Corps also confirmed that the program was still in place though it is not clear if it will keep the “Let Girls Learn” branding…. as Trump’s administration is working overtime to erase all evidence of the Obama administration legacy.

