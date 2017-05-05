*The Trump White House on Friday fired its chief usher, Angella Reid, the first woman and second African-American to hold the position, reports The Washington Post. Reid was hired under President Obama in October 2011.

Asked why the Trump administration felt it necessary to let her go, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday,“It’s not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in and it’s certainly nothing more than that.”

“She is no longer employed here at the White House but we left on very good terms and wish for the best,” Huckabee Sanders continued.

Duties of a chief usher, as explained in a 2011 statement from the First Lady’s Office, include “overseeing all aspects of the operations and activities within the Executive Residence and on the Executive Residence grounds.” The role oversees butler, maid, chef, florist and electrician staffs in addition to fiscal, administrative and personnel duties. The chief usher also works closely with the first family on matters including art, decor and furnishings.

Only nine people have held the title. Reid followed Admiral Stephen W. Rochon, the first black usher, after he left for a job at the Department of Homeland Security.

Prior to joining the White House staff, Reid was general manager of the Pentagon City Ritz-Carlton.