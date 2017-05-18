*Whitney Houston supposedly came through on Wednesday’s episode of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry,” which featured her ex-husband Bobby Brown in the hotseat.

During his reading with the singer, Tyler claims he was able to connect with Whitney, who said that she was with their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on her death bed.

“This woman was here and she transitioned another woman who passed away,” Tyler told Bobby. “She is connecting hands with what looks like a child and she’s coming through and she wants everybody to know that she helped her little girl when her little girl transitioned.”

“That’s my ex-wife and my daughter,” Bobby said.

Tyler then explained to Bobby, “She’s coming through and giving me this feeling of, I was there to hold her hand when she made her transition, when she left. People would’ve felt her mother around when she passed away.”

Tyler then tells Brown that he was able to connect to Bobbi Kristina, who acknowledged that “she knew how much she was loved” and was “told how much she was loved.”

In tears, Bobby told Tyler that he was “estranged” from Bobbi Kristina when her mother passed away.

“Your daughter comes across, she does not in any way blame you or have any frustration with you or have any negative emotions associated with you in any way,” Tyler told Bobby. “And so there’s this connection on her end of just acknowledging like, ‘I want you to know that I love you and that I’m not upset.’ She does not blame the old you, and she’s saying the old you, I don’t know why this is coming across, but she loves her mom and she loves her dad so much. And she understands you both were in extraordinarily unique situations, but she comes across basically saying, ‘I understand they did what they had to do to get by from their perspective.'”

Tyler continued, “She acknowledges being a little girl, and she was very smart as a child, but she wanted you to know that she wasn’t as detrimentally affected by these things as people might’ve said that she was. Because when she comes across she’s like, ‘I had an amazing life, I had so many opportunities.”

Earlier on in their conversation when Tyler connected to Whitney, he told Bobby she wanted to “talk about her heart.” He then explained that “people don’t know” how much her “heart issue” affected her before her death.

“She used drugs, but the way she passed was not a way that I would’ve…I can accept that she passed,” Bobby told Tyler.

“The way this comes through, and I’m gonna handle this sensitively, the feeling that comes across is that if someone may have used substances to some extent throughout their life, the feeling is that I know that when I utilize these substances that I’m not going over the amount that I would know to normally take,” Tyler explained. “This doesn’t feel like someone who’s necessarily directly blaming drugs even though there’s obviously contributing factors.”

“There’s something else,” Bobby said.

Tyler then told him, “It’s heart, it’s heart, heart is fundamentally what she perceives as being the catalyst to her death. Just because the amount she would’ve used she’d done before. And so the feeling is like, if it didn’t kill me then why would it kill me now? Unless there’s something wrong with my ability to kind of process or metabolize this.”

Watch a clip from the segment below: