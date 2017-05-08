*A lawyer for NBAer Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches wants her case against the b-baller dismissed. Huh? Well, we’ve got the details for you, but first … Whoopi Goldberg’s new medical cannabis line is now available… in California only.

As previously reported, the TV host has launched a medicinal marijuana range to help with pain from a menstrual cycle.

“I want to go nice and slow with this. I don’t want this to be a joke to people. It’s not a joke to women,” she explained.

The brand is called Whoopi & Maya after Goldberg and co-founder and partner Maya Elisabeth. The company offers four products: a balm, a tincture, sipping chocolate and a bath soak.

“This was all inspired by my own experience from a lifetime of difficult periods and the fact that cannabis was literally the only thing that gave me relief,” Goldberg, a longtime proponent of marijuana legalization, said in a statement.

Whoopi & Maya products will only be available in California and only if you have a medicinal marijuana card. Click here to learn more.

The lawyer of Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife wants her case against him tossed, according to thejasminebrand.

Wade’s ex wife, Siohvaughn Funches, and her former divorce attorney are battling it out over what she believes to be trickery and deceit on his part.

According to the drama… Wade’s ex received a $5.125 million-plus divorce settlement in 2013. However, she’s suing her lawyer Brian Hurst because he tricked her into signing a deal with Wade.

Hurst wants a judge to throw out a malpractice lawsuit that Siohvaughn filed against him. In his court docs filed this week, it’s alleged that Siohvaughn gave up her right to complain about the settlement or the amount when she gave away an $80,000 BMW and two homes — both of which she received in the settlement.

Funches admits to giving the BMW 7 Series to her best friend’s mom for free, the filing states. Since she “accepted the benefits” from the settlement, she doesn’t have a case, Hurst’s lawyer Amir Tahmassebi said. “She wants another shot at overturning the settlement by suing,” he said.