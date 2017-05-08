*No, don’t worry. I’m not going to show you some kid wrestling with an alligator. It’s not THAT slow of a news day! But I’d like to give big props to the water park that taught this 10-year-old how to survive if she was ever caught in the jaws of an alligator, and I’d like to give her a “Good job!” badge for listening and remembering to use the lesson!

The little girl was said to be wadding in a designated swimming area at Moss Park along Lake Mary Jane in Orlando. She was in only 2-feet of water when she was attacked by an 8-foot-9-inch gator. In the video below (scroll down) you hear emergency workers transmitting information; saying that the girl’s leg was bitten, but that it is “still attached and the alligator is still” circulating nearby.

For the life of me I don’t know why people even bother to continue swimming in any of Florida’s lakes. Who on this earth has not heard that alligators have had a lifelong relationship with the waters in Florida? Last I checked, and it was several years ago, when I visited the Florida Nature and Culture Center run by the SGI-USA; there were warning signs everywhere that an alligator lives in the lake on the grounds.

That was ALL I needed to hear.

