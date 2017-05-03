*There are dueling Xscape biopics in the works, but as far as the group is concerned, only one truly matters.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” producer Mona Scott-Young is executive producing an official, authorized project featuring the group’s original members, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

Meanwhile, TV One is prepping a film titled, “Who Can I Run To: The Xscape Story,” that is set for release later this year, or in 2018, and is being co-produced by So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, the label produced Xscape’s three platinum albums.

See the official description for the pic below: (via thejasminebrand.com)

“This original film is based on the story on of 90s R&B quartet Xscape, whose story of their rise to fame and group implosion was told on an episode of TV One’s award-winning docu-series, Unsung. Comprised of sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, and classmates Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, the R&B quartet formed a sisterhood as strong as their sound, recording the #1 hits “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To?” Since their breakup in 1998, attempts to reunite the group have failed with lingering bitterness and deep seeded anger playing out on public forums.”

Scott-Young and Xscape are reportedly shopping biopic to networks, and it will also give an inside look at the group’s reunion. Xscape has addressed the TV One biopic, making it clear that they are not here for it.

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world. This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

Scott-Young said:

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world.”

Will you be tuning in to watch BOTH biopics?

