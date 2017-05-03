*New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said African American baseball players “expect” to hear racist taunts when playing at Boston’s Fenway Park, and that the issue is often discussed among them.

“We know. There’s 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it,” Sabathia told reporters when asked about the experience of Baltimore Orioles center-fielder Adam Jones, who had both peanuts and the N-word thrown at him during a game in Fenway on Monday.

“I’ve never been called the N-word” anywhere but in Boston, Sabathia told reporters before Tuesday’s home game against Toronto.

The left-hander said he has experienced what Jones did in Boston while traveling with the Cleveland Indians. “Even shagging in the outfield before the game sometimes you get it,” added Sabathia, who says he told people what he was subjected to at the time, but it didn’t resonate. “I was just in Cleveland, so nobody cared.”

He says he hasn’t heard the same slurs while with the Yankees because the team has security guards that accompany players to the bullpen and other areas of the park.

Sabathia says it’s sad and infuriating that players still have to deal with racism in baseball in 2017.

“I’m glad that [Jones] spoke up and said something about it,” Sabathia said. “I think it’s disgusting.”

Meanwhile, Jones received a warm welcome from the Fenway Park fans in Tuesday’s night’s game, one day after the racial taunts were hurled.

