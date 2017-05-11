*ABC’s planned “Black-ish” spinoff starring Yara Shahidi has been picked up to series – but not by ABC.

Instead, the comedy about Shahidi’s character Zoey’s freshman year in college will air on ABC’s younger-skewing corporate sibling Freeform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The backdoor pilot “Liberal Arts,” which aired last week as a “Black-ish” episode, skewed too young to join its mothership on the broadcast network, sources told THR. Freeform, which has yet to comment, reportedly jumped at the chance to pick up the series, with a formal announcement expected to come after the upfronts.

For Freeform, the “Black-ish” spinoff would join a roster of comedies including veteran “Baby Daddy,” “Young and Hungry” as well as the forthcoming “Alone Together” and Marvel’s New Warriors.