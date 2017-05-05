*A new original series from Kevin Hart is among six new celeb-hosted programs announced Thursday by YouTube for its free, ad-supported service, reports Variety.

“Kevin Hart: What the Fit?” has the comedian teaming up with celebrity friends and YouTube stars each week as they attempt to master a different grueling (and sometimes ridiculous) workout routines.

Produced in collaboration with Lionsgate, the show will appear on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud channel on YouTube.

New original series from Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato, YouTube comedy duo Rhett & Link (of talk show “Good Mythical Morning”), Ryan Seacrest, and YouTube’s the Slow Mo Guys were also announced at YouTube’s Brandcast event Thursday in New York for marketers.

Singer Katy Perry appeared on stage to announce that she will be part of the “Best.Cover.Ever” singing competition show from Seacrest and Endemol Shine North America, which also will feature Lovato, Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth. In addition, Perry will be featured in a YouTube-exclusive “Katy Perry Live Special,” in which she will host a live album listen-along for fans.

“Ellen’s Show Me More Show”: Twice-weekly series will include original content with exclusive access to the talk-show host’s favorite moments and celebrity guests, and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

“I Am: Demi Lovato”: Grammy-nominated artist documents the writing and recording of her newest album, as well as performances around the world; slated to premiere in the fall.

“Good Mythical Morning”: Rhett & Link will produce a long-form expansion of their daily talk show to give fans “larger-than-life stunts, star-studded celebrity guests, in-depth segments, zanier challenges, field correspondents and over-the-top laughs,” according to YouTube.

“The Super Slow Show”: YouTube’s the Slow Mo Guys will explore everything from the tiniest phenomena to the biggest spectacles — all shot in slow motion.

YouTube held the Brandcast event (as it did last year) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, with a crowd of about 2,800 YouTube creators, ad execs and others — making it the biggest of the IAB’s Digital Content NewFronts events.