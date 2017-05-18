*In the new June issue of Allure, cover girl Zoe Kravitz opens up about race, her own cultural identity as the child of two mixed parents, and America’s current racial and political climate.

“Racism is very real and white supremacism is going strong,” Kravitz said in the cover story.

The actress, most recently seen in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” spoke about being the child of Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, and learning to embrace her blackness.

“I am definitely mixed. Both my parents are mixed. I have white family on both sides,” she said. “The older I get, the more I experience life, I am identifying more and more with being black, and what that means — being more and more proud of that and feeling connected to my roots and my history.”

Kravitz said that attending predominantly white schools often made her feel detached from her blackness.

“It’s been a really interesting journey because I was always one of the only black kids in any of my schools,” she said. “I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be looked at as black.”

“The white kids are always talking about your hair and making you feel weird,” she added. “I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of myself.”

Kravitz said she has since undergone a “big shift” in embracing her blackness.

“Now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black,” she said. “It’s still ongoing, but a big shift has occurred. My dad especially has always been very connected to his history, and it’s important to him that I understand where I come from.”