A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Life is short, and it’s up to you to make it sweet. – Sadie Delany (1889-1999)

“Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” written with sister Bessie Delany (1993)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 1: Actor Morgan Freeman is 80. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 56.

BLACK HISTORY

June 1, 1843: Sojourner Truth left New York and began her career as an antislavery activist.