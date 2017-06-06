A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

I am not tragically colored. There is no great sorrow dammed up in my soul, nor lurking behind my eyes. . . . Even in the helter-skelter skirmish that is my life, I have seen that the world is to the strong regardless of a little pigmentation more or less. No, I do not weep at the world—I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife. – Zora Neale Hurston

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 2: Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24”) is 63. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 47. Comedian Wayne Brady is 45. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ”Scream 3″) is 39.

BLACK HISTORY

June 2, 1899: Black Americans observed day of fasting called by National Afro-American Council to protest lynching and racial massacres.