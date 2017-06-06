A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“In order for us as poor and oppressed people to become part of a society that is meaningful, the system under which we now exist has to be radically changed… It means facing a system that does not lend its self to your needs and devising means by which you change that system.” – Ella Baker

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 5: Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 70. Saxophonist Kenny G is 61. Singer Brian McKnight is 48.

BLACK HISTORY

June 5, 1956: Federal court ruled that racial segregation on Montgomery city buses violated Constitution.