EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“In order for us as poor and oppressed people to become part of a society that is meaningful, the system under which we now exist has to be radically changed… It means facing a system that does not lend its self to your needs and devising means by which you change that system.” – Ella Baker

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 6: Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam is 58. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 49.

BLACK HISTORY

June 6, 1790: Jean Baptist Pointe Desable, a French speaking Santo Domingo native, becomes the first permanent resident and thus founder of Chicago.