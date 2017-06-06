A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The thing to do is to get organized; keep separated and you will be exploited, you will be robbed, you will be killed. Get organized and you will compel the world to respect you.” – Marcus Garvey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 7: Record producer L.A. Reid is 61. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 53. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 27. Rapper Fetty Wap is 26.

BLACK HISTORY

June 7, 1930: Respecting Negro demands, the “New York Times” announced that the “N” in the word “Negro” would be henceforth capitalized in its pages.