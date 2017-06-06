Fetty Wap attends the Alexander Wang February 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2017 in New York City.

Rapper Fetty Wap is 26

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The thing to do is to get organized; keep separated and you will be exploited, you will be robbed, you will be killed. Get organized and you will compel the world to respect you.” – Marcus Garvey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 7: Record producer L.A. Reid is 61. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 53. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 27. Rapper Fetty Wap is 26.

BLACK HISTORY

June 7, 1930: Respecting Negro demands, the “New York Times” announced that the “N” in the word “Negro” would be henceforth capitalized in its pages.





