EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The thing to do is to get organized; keep separated and you will be exploited, you will be robbed, you will be killed. Get organized and you will compel the world to respect you.” – Marcus Garvey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 8: Actor Bernie Casey is 78. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 59. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 51. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 47. Rapper Kanye West is 40.

BLACK HISTORY

June 8, 1968: James Earl Ray, alleged assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., captured at London airport.