A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If we have the courage and tenacity of our forebears, who stood firmly like a rock against the lash of slavery, we shall find a way to do for our day what they did for theirs.” – Mary McLeod Bethune

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 9: Actress Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ”ER”) is 53. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ”Madea” films) is 51.

BLACK HISTORY

June 9, 1989: Congressman John Conyers D-Michigan announced a call for a reparations study.