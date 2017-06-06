A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Do not bring people in your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts … good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don’t hurt. They’re not painful. That’s not just with somebody you want to marry, but it’s with the friends that you choose. It’s with the people you surround yourselves with. – Michelle Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 12: Jazz musician Chick Corea is 76. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 55. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ”Cadillac Records”) is 55. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 43. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 40.

BLACK HISTORY

June 12, 1963: Medgar W. Evers (37), NAACP field secretary in Mississippi, assassinated in front of his Jackson home by a segregationist.