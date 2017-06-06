A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs is 86. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 58.

BLACK HISTORY

June 14, 1939: The Ethel Waters Show, a variety special appears on NBC. It is the first time an African American appears on television.