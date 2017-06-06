A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 15: Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 48. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 27.

BLACK HISTORY

June 15, 1864: Congress passed bill equalizing pay, arms, equipment and medical services of black troops.