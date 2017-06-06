A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.” – Audre Lorde

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 16: Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 76. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 75. Singer James Smith of The Stylistics is 67. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 48.

BLACK HISTORY

June 16, 1976: Hector Petersen, a 13 year old Soweto schoolboy, is the first to die in what will become the “Children’s Crusade,” the first nationwide black South African uprising in the 1970’s.