A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it. – Rosa Parks

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 19: Actress Phylicia Rashad is 69. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 58. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 55. Actress Zoe Saldana is 39. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 34.

BLACK HISTORY

June 19, 1865: Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, slavery continued in Texas until June 19, 1865, when word reached Galveston, Texas that all slaves in Texas were free. This day, known as Juneteenth, is celebrated annually with picnics and barbecues at public emancipation grounds, some of which are used to this day.