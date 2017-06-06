A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

In a world filled with hate, we must still dare to hope. In a world filled with anger, we must still dare to comfort. In a world filled with despair, we must still dare to dream. And in a world filled with distrust, we must still dare to believe. – Michael Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 22: Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 43.

BLACK HISTORY

June 22, 1937: Boxer Joe Louis defeated James J. “Cinderella Man” Braddock to become the heavyweight champion.