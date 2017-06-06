A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen.” Charles W. Chesnutt

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 26: Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 79. Singer Brenda Holloway is 71. Singer-actress Ariana Grande is 24.

BLACK HISTORY

June 26, 1934: W.E.B. Du Bois resigned from his position at the NAACP in a disagreement over policy and racial strategy.