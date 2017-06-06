A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen.” Charles W. Chesnutt

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 27: Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 33.

BLACK HISTORY

June 27, 1890: George Dixon, born in Africville, (Halifax), Nova Scotia, becomes the first black person to hold a world title in boxing. George beat Nunc Wallace in the Pelican Club in England and received $4,250.00