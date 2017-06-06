A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“People pay for what they do and for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it…by the lives they lead.” James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 28: Actress Tichina Arnold (“Daytime Divas”) is 48.

BLACK HISTORY

June 28, 1839: Cinque, originally Senghbe, the son of a Mende king, along with several other Africans, is kidnapped and sold into slavery in Cuba. Cinque and his companions will later carry out the famous successful revolt upon the slave ship Amistad.