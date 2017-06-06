A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“People pay for what they do and for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it…by the lives they lead.” James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 29: Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 53. Rapper DJ Shadow is 45. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 39. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 34.

BLACK HISTORY

June 29, 1970: NAACP chairman Stephen Gill Spottswood told the NAACP convention that the Nixon administration was “anti-Negro” and was pressing “a calculated Policy” inimical to “the needs and aspirations of the large majority” of citizens.