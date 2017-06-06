A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“A wise person speaks carefully and with truth, for every word that passes between one’s teeth is meant for something.” Molefi Kete Asante

EUR BIRTHDAYS

June 30: Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 66. Actor David Alan Grier is 61. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 33.

BLACK HISTORY

June 30, 1847: Dred Scott, a slave, filed suit in the St. Louis Circuit Court claiming that his temporary residence in a free territory should have made him a free man. Scott would lose the case.