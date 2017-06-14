*Los Angeles, CA – On June 4, 2017, 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, Inc., hosted its 31st Annual Young Black Scholars (YBS) Celebration of Achievement, which recognized and honored the accomplishments of the 2017 Young Black Scholars graduating class and the inaugural Pathways to Success Entrepreneurial Training Program.

Held at Loyola Marymount University, this year’s theme was “Pursuing Your Passion, Achieving Your Dream” and included 39 Pathways students who completed the program and 18 YBS graduating seniors.

“YBS began as a solution to the 1983 California Post Secondary Education Commission study which indicated an alarming number of African American students did not meet the University of California school system entrance requirements upon high school graduation,” explained 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, Inc. president and chairman Rev. Jewett L. Walker, Jr. “Since 1986, YBS has assisted more than 21,000 students realize their dreams of attending college. Throughout the Los Angeles area, over 170 high schools and 1,000 students, in grades nine through 12, are currently involved in YBS through YBS Clubs on high school campuses and through our community program on the campus of West Los Angeles College.”

Young Black Scholars, a program of the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, Inc., is partially supported by West Los Angeles College, Wells Fargo and Loyola Marymount University.

Winners of the YBS Pathways to Success Business Pitch competition included first place winner Mekai Jordan of California Academy of Math and Science, second-place winner Kimmia Saunders of Junipero Serra High School, third-place winner Zionne Nunez of Culver City High School, fourth-place winner Raymond Anderson of University High School and fifth-place winner Erin Warren of Lawndale High School. All winners received a monetary prize and all of the students in the 2016-17 YBS Pathways to Success program received a $250 stipend for participating.

Pathways to Success Entrepreneurial Training Program is a 16-week course designed for 9th-12th grade high school students. It is open to male and female students of color and helps students explore their interest in pursuing a career in business and learn more about life. The Pathways to Success Entrepreneurial Training Program has inspired numerous local high school students to achieve more than they ever thought possible through mentoring, hands on workshops and developing their critical thinking skills as they evolve into 21st century global and ethical leaders.

Supported and operated as an educational activity of the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, Inc., Young Black Scholars is a comprehensive college preparatory program for African American and other minority high school students. The program brings together some of the best and brightest future leaders to participate in more than 30 workshops, programs, seminars, and conferences throughout the academic school year. The workshops and one-on-one activities help scholars and parents prepare for college admissions, selection, and continued success.

For more information on the 2017-18 YBS program, please visit www.100bmla.net or call (323) 947-7745.