*Lionsgate is in development on “The Book Of Luke,” a drama about Miami rap group 2 Live Crew and its leader Luther Campbell, whose parody of Roy Orbison’s “Oh Pretty Woman” was the center of a victorious Supreme Court case that paved the way for fair use sampling for music judged to be parody.

Mike Epps is among the executive producers, while Craig A. Williams is writing the script based on Campbell’s memoir, Book Of Luke: My Fight For Truth, Justice And Liberty City.

The film is being described as “Straight Outta Compton” meets “The People Vs. Larry Flynt.” It follows the provocative group’s rise and envelope-pushing material that catapulted Campbell from poverty in Miami’s Liberty City to becoming a millionaire and a galvanizing symbol of free speech.

Campbell will be played by RJ Cyler, who earned critical acclaim as Earl in the 2015 film “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” and followed as the Blue Ranger in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers.” He also plays a pivotal role in Brad Pitt’s Netflix film “War Machine” and is currently filming “White Boy Rick.”

The Luther Campell role marks a full circle moment for Cyler, whose parents reportedly met each other at a 2 Live Crew concert.