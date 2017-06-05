*There are lots of celebrity products out there that are gaining popularity. But how do we know which ones are good and which ones are just hype? Here’s a roundup of five celebrity brands that are actually worth it.

Beats by Dre

In 2014, Dr. Dre partnered with Apple for $3 billion. Adding the rapper and record producer, who is the founder and current CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, to the Apple team was the biggest and largest partnership since Apple brought on Steve Jobs in 1997. The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones provide 40 hours of battery life and come in colors like pink, tan, grey, black and white. If you’re looking for something smaller, the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones offer 10 hours of battery life and are great for workouts or for when you’re on the go. But it’s the sound technology of all of the headphones that make this product so great.

House of Harlow

Nicole Richie, the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie, is the jewelry designer behind the brand House of Harlow 1960. Richie’s jewelry style is modern, which makes it a hit with women, whatever their style might be. Her line made its debut in 2008, and was quickly picked up by celebrities in its early years. After finding success in the jewelry industry, Richie expanded her brand in 2015 to include clothing. Her line can be found in her boutiques, department stores and via online retail shops.

Rocawear

Inspired by their Roc-A-Fella Records record label, Jay-Z and Damon Dash launched their successful clothing line, Rocawear in 1999. The idea came after both Jay-Z and Dash realized that singing or rapping about a brand in a song increased the brand’s sales. The two rode the wave of this opportunity and eight years later, sold Rocawear to Iconix Brand Group the tune of $204 million. Today, consumers can find DJ Khaled as the face of the brand. Model Don Benjamin, Tanya Henry and Dan “The Miracle Man” Jacobs have also appeared recently in Rocawear ads.

LVE

John Legend stepped out of the studio to create his newest endeavor LVE, a collection of wines. Legend partnered with Raymond Vineyards in California’s Napa Valley to make this dream of his a reality. The vineyard already has a strong 40-year reputation of its own with John Charles Boisset running the show. Legend’s brand is currently bottling two different wines, which includes a 2014 chardonnay and a 2013 cabernet with more styles said to hit the market soon.

Jordan

Jordan is one of the most iconic shoe brands of all time. It all started in 1985 when Nike and Michael Jordan partnered up. Jordan was hot off of his National Title win at The University of North Carolina and gold medal win at the Olympics in L.A., and Nike capitalized on it to sell shoes. Soon, the Air Jordan 1 would be released. This signified changing times for the basketball shoe world and singlehandedly changed the way people thought about athletic shoes. In 2015, Forbes reported that Jordan made $100 million off of the shoe deal in a single year alone, which is more than any current or retired athlete.