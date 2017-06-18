*TNT’s “Claws” is a look at the life and crimes of five women who work at a Florida nail salon. The story centers on five manicurists at the Nail Artisan Salon of Manatee County who enter the traditionally male world of organized crime when they begin laundering money for a neighboring pain clinic.

The cast features Niecy Nash, Harold Perrineau, and Karrueche Tran, and the series is set to premiere on TNT on June 11.

As the LA Times reports, Eliot Laurence, the show’s creator and co-executive producer, says he has long been fascinated with the culture of nail salons and the interactions between the artists and their clients.

“Nail art can be so outrageous,” he said. “It’s not practical, but it’s wild. We were looking for ways to reflect the narrative of the show with nails.”

Nash stars as Desna, the owner of the Nail Artisans of Manatee County. She lives with and cares for her mentally ill brother, Dean (Harold Perrineau). Her employees include Virginia (Karrueche Tran – Chris Brown’s ex) who is openly bored with her job.

Desna’s lover, Roller, is running a shady pain clinic and is using her business to launder the facility’s huge profits. She wants out of the arrangement, but Roller ain’t having it. As the LA Times reports, “the conflict leads to mayhem, violence and murder.”

Executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Criminal Minds”) describes “Claws” as “Florida noir.”

“To be able to do a drama and have humor in it is very, very refreshing,” Barrois said. “Normally you have all these bad things happening in the nighttime, and in darkness, but with a Florida noir show, you can have things happen in the light and under the bright sun, which is absurd.”

“Craziness happens in Florida,” she added, “and this show is kind of a homage to the crazy that is there.”

“Claws” is Niecy Nash’s first leading role.

