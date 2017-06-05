Available Friday, August 4 from Legacy Recordings

*New York, NY – Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is pleased to announce the release of Power of Peace , a new studio album from Santana (Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana) and The Isley Brothers (Ronald and Ernie) coming Friday, August 4. Pre-order available here: https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/isley-santana_pop

The Isley Brothers & Santana Power of Peace will be available in CD, 12″ vinyl and digital formats.

Recorded last year, Power of Peace is the fulfillment of a dream, a new musical studio collaboration connecting Santana and The Isleys on a mind-bending journey through some of the immortal soul, funk, blues, rock, jazz and pop songs that continue to inspire them.

About the Power of Peace , Carlos Santana observes, “I feel a deep sense of gratitude, appreciation, and thankfulness. There is a spirit of creativity that came knocking and presented itself as a golden opportunity to do something with and for a supreme musician, who I consider to be the best in the world. Brother Ronnie Isley has been in the center of collective unity and harmony on the radio around the world since 1962 with ‘Twist and Shout,’ the song that the Beatles chose to invade America with. Like Michael Jackson, John Lennon, and Bob Marley, he’s an iconic supreme of the highest order. Cindy and I feel very blessed to offer him this gift. From God, through us to you, for the world…Mr. Ronnie Isley.”

“It was an absolute joy working on this album with Carlos!,” exclaims Ronald Isley. “I hope this record carries the spirit of hope , love, and peace to the world that it brought to me, my brother and Carlos!”

Ernie Isley shares his brother’s enthusiasm, saying, “Doing this project with Carlos Santana was fun and illuminating. I hope all music lovers enjoy what we have done.”

Led by the legendary Ronald Isley on lead vocals and the album’s main producer/arranger Carlos Santana on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, percussion and background vocals, Power of Peace covers songs first made familiar by the Chambers Brothers (“Are You Ready,” “Love, Peace, Happiness”), Swamp Dogg (“Total Destruction to Your Mind”), Stevie Wonder (“Higher Ground”), Billie Holiday (“God Bless the Child”), Eddie Kendricks (“Body Talk”), Curtis Mayfield (“Gypsy Woman”), Muddy Waters/Willie Dixon (“I Just Want to Make Love to You”), Dionne Warwick/Jackie DeShannon (“What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love”), Marvin Gaye (“Mercy Mercy Me – The Ecology”), Leon Thomas (“Let the Rain Fall on Me”) and Sy Miller and Jill Jackson (“Let There Be Peace on Earth”).

Power of Peace premieres a new song, “I Remember,” written and sung by Cindy Blackman Santana. Cindy, who plays drums on the album, produced and arranged “Higher Ground” (along with her husband, Carlos). A family affair, Power of Peace features two Santanas–Carlos (guitar) and Cindy (drums)–and four Isleys: Ronald (vocals) and Ernie (rhythm guitar) and their respective spouses, Kandy Johnson Isley (Ron’s wife, she sings background on “God Bless the Child,” “Body Talk” and “Gypsy Woman”) and Tracy Isley (Ernie’s wife, she also sings background vocals on “God Bless the Child”).

Are You Ready Total Destruction To Your Mind Higher Ground God Bless The Child I Remember Body Talk Gypsy Woman I Just Want To Make Love To You Love, Peace, Happiness What The World Needs Now is Love Sweet love Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Let The Rain Fall On Me Let There Be Peace On Earth

