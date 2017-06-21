*A photograph showing Bobbi Kristina Brown’s headstone was published on Monday, offering the public a glimpse of the site of her resting place.

The late daughter of pop icon Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was buried in a family plot at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.

The headstone reads, “Resting Peacefully” and features a treble clef symbol etched in white stone. It remembers her as a “daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend.”

Images of the headstone first appeared on social media in January, but were not widely distributed until Monday, when TMZ wrote about it.

Back in 2015, the 22-year-old was found submerged in a bathtub at her home after overdosing on drugs earlier that year. After remaining in a coma for several months, her family took her off life support in June 2015. She passed away in hospice care a month later.

Brown’s fiance Nick Gordon was held liable for her death in a civil lawsuit filed by Brown’s family. He was ordered to pay them $36 million in damages.

Gordon was jailed earlier this month on assault charges filed by his ex-girlfriend, but he has not been criminally charged in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Leal has spoken out that similarities between the way Gordon reportedly treated Bobbi Kristina and the way he allegedly treated her are disturbingly similar.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Leal says it was Gordon’s mother who saved her: “He raised his fist like he was about to knock me out so I opened the door and ran into his mom’s room. She hopped out of bed, [and] I said, ‘Michelle, I need to get home,’ and she said she would take me. She is a great woman. She saved my life. Nick threw my stuff all over the sidewalk but it ended right there.”

Gordon was jailed after the incident but was released on $15,500 bail.

